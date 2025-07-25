Legend of Vox Machina to conclude with S5 on Prime Video

NEWS BRIEF: Amazon’s Prime Video has renewed adult animated fantasy action series The Legend of Vox Machina for a fifth and final season.

News of the green light for the final run of the show, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role and Titmouse, was announced at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con. S4 is set to premiere on the platform in 2026, with the misfit heroes reuniting to face a foe darker than they could imagine.