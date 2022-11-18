Left Bank Pictures ups exec producer Siân McWilliams to creative director

The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures has appointed its executive producer Siân McWilliams as creative director.

McWilliams will step up to become creative director for the Sony Pictures Television-owned company from January 1, 2023.

McWilliams is currently executive producing a wide slate of programmes at Left Bank Pictures, including the upcoming Without Sin for ITVX and The F*ck It Bucket for Netflix.

Her new role will see her overseeing the whole slate of Left Bank programmes with a view to developing new projects, finding new talent and partnerships and deepening the company’s bonds with broadcasters and streamers.

McWilliams joined Left Bank Pictures in 2019 as a development producer having previously been head of development at Wild Mercury, Derek Wax’s label within Endemol.

McWilliams started her career at The Writers’ Company, working with writers including Emma Frost and Lisa McGee. She went on to join Slim Film & TV as development coordinator.

As a freelancer, she script-edited Call the Midwife, Mr Selfridge and Humans, before joining the world of development.

Left Bank Pictures has produced major drama series for the BBC, ITV, Sky 1, Netflix, WGBH and HBO/Cinemax, comedy series for E4 and motion pictures for Sony Pictures, Europacorp and Optimum Releasing.

Left Bank Pictures chief executive Andy Harries said: “I am thrilled Siân has accepted the role of Left Bank’s new creative director. Siân embodies all the essential qualities of a first-class creative leader. She has great energy, great ideas, she’s proactive, very smart and hailing from Manchester also has a keen sense of humour.”