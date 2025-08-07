Please wait...
LBCI to invest in Lebanese version of Shark Tank format from Different Light

Top: Maroun Chammas and Georges Karam. Below: Christine Assouad and Hassan Ezzeddine

Middle Eastern broadcaster Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) is to develop a local-language adaptation of business reality format Shark Tank.

Produced by Dubai- and Lebanon-based prodco Different Light (Say Yes to the Dress Dubai), Shark Tank Lebanon sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of powerhouse investors.

The ‘Sharks’ include top executives Maroun Chammas, Georges Karam, Christine Assouad, Hassan Ezzeddine and Alain Bejjani.

The series is based on the US and UK versions of the unscripted format created by Nippon TV, which now has over 50 adaptations airing around the world.

