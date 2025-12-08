Laura Marks elevated to head of digital commissioning at UK broadcaster Channel 4

Channel 4 (C4) executive Laura Marks has been promoted to the role of head of digital commissioning for the UK public service broadcaster following the departure of Sacha Khari.

Reporting to Ian Katz, C4’s chief commissioning officer, she is tasked with overseeing the greenlighting and development of all original content across the company’s social and digital-first platforms, including channels 4.0 and A Comedy Thing.

Based in Glasgow, Marks will lead the digital commissioning team, which includes Evie Buckley, commissioning editor and 4.0 lead, and Charlie Hyland, digital commissioning editor. Kaio Grizzelle has recently been elevated to commissioning editor and will oversee 4.0 while Buckley is on maternity leave.

Marks is promoted from her previous role as senior commissioning editor and digital business operations lead for digital, where she oversaw a commissioning strategy that comprised original documentaries, entertainment and branded content formats.

Her credits include Kingpin Cribs, The Boy Who Climbed the Shard, Mission Accessible and the Life Uncovered strand.

Marks previously enjoyed a 10-year tenure at the BBC, serving as a comedy producer and commissioning editor for BBC Three.

Katz, chief content officer, C4, said: “Laura is a creative star and a brilliant thinker about how to engage with digital audiences. She’s played a huge part in driving Channel 4’s market-leading digital success and is enormously respected within the industry.

“Her appointment reinforces Channel 4’s long-term strategic shift towards digital-first content, continuing our ambition to reach new generations of viewers and to remain at the forefront of innovation in UK broadcasting and streaming.”

Marks said: “I am absolutely delighted to lead the team going forward and feel very energised by the amazing producers and talent we work with.

“As a team, we are constantly thinking of ways we can innovate and grow our offering, and we’re going to have a lot of fun doing that with producers in 2026 and beyond. Opportunities like this are rare, and for Channel 4 to champion a female leader from Glasgow makes this next phase personally even more exciting!”