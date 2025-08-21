Latvia’s TV3 orders local adaptation of Israeli comedy format Traffic Light

Latvian broadcaster TV3 Group has ordered a local adaptation of Israeli comedy format Traffic Light, after a deal with distributor Keshet International.

Currently in production at SIA Seriālu Mājas under the local title Luksofors, the first season of 57 half-hours will premiere on TV3 from September 1. A second season of 61 half-hours has also been confirmed.

Originally created by Adir Miller for Keshet Broadcasting and Endemol Israel, Traffic Light is a sitcom about three lifelong friends navigating the complex realities of adulthood – from marriage and parenting to relationships and the lure of single life.

The Latvian adaptation marks the seventh version of the format, according to Keshet International. CTC in Russia, TV3 in Lithuania, Open TV in Greece, Slovakia’s TV JOJ and Fox in the US have also adapted the series for their local markets.

Leading the Latvian cast are Artūrs Putniņš (Paradizes Skele, Kalev), Jānis Āmanis (Dream Team 1935) and Kaspars Zāle (Firstborn, Sarkanais Mezs).

The show is directed by Ričardas Vitkaitis (Gaugu Karai, Kaveliai, The Mole), with scripts written by Elita Krūmiņliepa and Laura Jeruma. The showrunners are Ieva Salceviča (Rugtas Izveles) and Rimvydas Martinaitis (Rugtas Izveles, Vinas melo Labak).