Lat Am’s TelevisaUnivision and SBT extend partnership

NEWS BRIEF: Latin American broadcaster, producer and distributor TelevisaUnivision and Brazilian broadcaster SBT have extended their strategic partnership deal until 2028.

The agreement secures the exclusive broadcast of Televisa’s telenovelas on free-to-air TV in Brazil, as well as international distribution rights for telenovelas produced by SBT based on Televisa’s formats. “After months of negotiations, we are happy to officially announce the extension of this historic partnership with SBT for free TV in Brazil,” said Guillermo Borensztein, senior VP of international content licensing and coproduction.