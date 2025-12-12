Lapland Group spreads festive cheer with first animated series on YouTube

The fledgling studio division of UK-based live events company The Lapland Group, chaired by former Red Arrow Studios president James Baker, has launched its first animated series on YouTube.

Lumo the Lapland Reindeer comes from Lapland Studios and has launched on YouTube Kids today, with two episodes set to be uploaded on a weekly basis.

The 30-episode series, developed alongside IP development studio and agency TeamFalco, is aimed at preschool children and follows the story of a reindeer and his discovery of the magical Lapland World.

Production on the series has been led by head of Lapland Studios Chris Battle, alongside Melissa Czaja, previously of WildBrain, and James Baker, chair of Lapland Studios and the former president of Red Arrow Studios. Animation was by Kulfi Collective.

Lapland Studios is part of The Lapland Group, which runs live events that attract hundreds of thousands of families in the UK each festive season.

“By expanding beyond the live experience, we are able to scale our storytelling to more children, in ways that were never possible before,” said Battle.

Mike and Alison Battle, founders of The Lapland Group, said in a joint statement: “Our purpose has always been to nurture and celebrate belief in Father Christmas to make Christmas wondrous for families.

“There can be no belief without story, so expanding the Lapland Universe via Lapland Studios feels like a natural evolution. Lumo the Lapland Reindeer is the first of many stories that will help us share the magic with children everywhere.”