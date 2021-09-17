Language learning app Lingopie acquires host of German shows from ZDFE

A language learning app that uses TV shows and movies to help people learn a new language has acquired a range of programming from ZDF Enterprises in Germany.

Lingopie has licensed a dozen German-language titles for North America and UK from ZDFE, spanning drama, unscripted and kids.

The deal includes ZDF titles such as road trip documentary Filling Stations of Happiness (10×26′) and the movie The Wall Between Us (1×110′).

Also included in the deal are dramas Ottilie von Faber-Castell (2×90’) and Soko Hamburg (29×45′) plus unscripted shows Weekend (23×15′), The Dog Whisperer (15×45′) and Eating Out In… (28×30′).

Six children’s titles from ZDFE will also be available, including movie At Eye Level (1×98′), about an orphan in search of his father, plus Snow White & the Magic of the Dwarfs (1×90′), Kick It! Great Football Heroes (26×7′), Knight Rusty (50×12′) and Coconut: The Little Dragon (104×12′).

Ralf Rueckauer, VP of ZDFE Unscripted, said: “Lingopie is a discerning customer having chosen a variety of excellent shows from our catalogue which German language students will thoroughly enjoy as they grapple with our mother tongue.”

David Datny, co-founder and CEO at Lingopie, added: “We owe it to our viewers to offer them the best foreign language content, so ZDF Enterprises was an obvious choice when it came to acquiring high-end German programming.”

Lingopie features thousands of hours of TV shows, including telenovelas, comedies and travelogues from the likes of Azteca, Newen, TF1, RTVE, Caracol and Nickelodeon, with interactive subtitles and new shows added monthly. It charges US$12 per month or US$65 per year.