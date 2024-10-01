Please wait...
LaNeé Griffin joins Asylum Entertainment Group as SVP development & programming

Endeavour-backed unscripted media company Asylum Entertainment Group has appointed former NBC Universal executive LaNeé Griffin to the role of senior VP of development and programming.

Working closely with Antoinetta Stallings, VP of unscripted for Tyler Perry Studios, Griffin will co-run development and production for the company’s joint venture.

That partnership was sealed in May of this year and will see the US-based companies collaborate on a wide range of unscripted projects aimed at the global marketplace.

Prior to joining Asylum, Griffin established and ran Parker Paige Media, where she procured Snapchat’s first ever first-look deal.

Before that, she spent nearly a decade at networks and studios including VH1 and NBC Universal, most recently in the position of manager of alternative programming and NBC Entertainment.

At NBC, Griffin worked across a variety of formats such as World of Dance, Hollywood Game Night, Last Comic Standing, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and The Biggest Loser.

Other recent production credits include Hart to Heart (Peacock) and Be Our Chef (Disney+).

Jodi Flynn, president and head of content, Asylum Entertainment Group, said: “LaNeé has a stellar track record for creating, developing and producing formats around A-list talent.

“She’s a smart executive, incredible collaborator and an experienced showrunner. She’s a perfect fit as we begin to carve out unscripted content with Tyler Perry Studios.”

