Lambert, Zieff board Storyville Gloria Gaynor doc

NEWS BRIEF: Pippa Lambert, founder and producer at US indie Hellcat, and editor David Zieff have boarded a Gloria Gaynor documentary produced by Storyville Entertainment, the New York-based production outfit founded by Betsy Schechter.

Gloria: I Will Survive follows the disco icon’s rise to fame having surmounted illness, paralysis, her sister’s murder, a 25-year traumatic marriage and divorce, and a cleaned-out bank account. Gaynor executive produces the feature along with Schechter, who also directs.

