LADbible Group makes TV debut with FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus has partnered with LADbible Group to launch a LADbible-branded FAST channel in the UK.

The LADbible FAST channel will showcase the social media brand’s content 24/7, featuring series such as Minutes With, Snack Wars, Agree to Disagree and Would You Rather.

Minutes With spotlights powerful, personal stories told by everyone from mental health advocates to reformed gangsters, while Snack Wars features stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Gosling and Paul Mescal as they try out food from different countries.

To mark the launch, LADbible Group will premiere a new format, Jury Room, a debate show that takes on issues the public cannot agree on such as military conscription, featuring panels made up of barristers, business owners, gangsters and Gen Z influencers.

It marks the latest step in LADbible Group’s growth and comes as it has increased its reach on YouTube in recent years, having started out on social media in the early 2010s.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s 2024 Anatomy of a Streamer research report showed that Gen Z Samsung Smart TV viewers, people born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s, are embracing streaming on connected TVs (CTV).

It found they are watching an average of one hour and 38 minutes of streamed content per day, compared to just over 49 minutes for Boomers, those born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s.

Becky Gardner, head of originals at LADbible Group, said: “LADbible on TV presents an exciting new opportunity to expand our reach and connect with even more viewers of our shows.

“This launch reflects our dedication to being where our audience is, delivering always-on entertainment that they love – anytime, anywhere, on any screen. We’re thrilled to bring LADbible directly into people’s homes.”

Gus Grimaldi, head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA, added: “With young viewers rapidly turning to CTV and watching from the comfort of their own homes, Samsung TV Plus is at the forefront of connecting audiences with high quality entertainment.”