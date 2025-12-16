LADbible alum Alex Morris named MD of Channel 4 social-first outfit 4Studio

Former LADbible executive Alex Morris has been appointed MD of UK broadcaster Channel 4’s digital content division, 4Studio.

Replacing previous MD Matt Risley, who departed in September, Morris will start his new role in January and will report on an interim basis to Ruth Brougham, C4’s streaming business director.

Morris is tasked with overseeing the strategic and operational control of 4Studio, while his remit also includes steering C4’s over-arching social strategy.

Morris joins from SB Media Group where, as chief creative officer, he helped to grow the business from a Dubai-based content creator operation into a global media company.

Prior to that, he spent 15 years building and running digital-first content businesses within the social media and creator economy. He served as director of LADstudios, the production and distribution arm of digital entertainment business LADbible Group, and also worked at Barcroft Studios as chief creative officer.

Leeds-based 4Studio is a key part of C4’s digital acceleration strategy and Nations & Regions initiative, which focuses on nurturing the next generation of media talent.

Brougham said: “This is a critical hire for us and one that underscores the importance of 4Studio in helping to deliver our Fast Forward strategy.”

Morris added: “I’m delighted to be joining Channel 4 to lead the talented 4Studio team. It’s an incredibly vibrant and exciting time in the digital economy, full of opportunities, and I’m looking forward to building on the great work that 4Studio has done to date.”