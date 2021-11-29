Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Kudos seeking glory after taking stake in Leeds-based What’s the Story?

Darrell Brown and Sophie Ellis of What’s the Story?

Banijay UK-owned Kudos has entered the podcast business by taking a minority stake in Leeds-based podcast company What’s the Story?.

SAS: Rogue Heroes producer Kudos will take a 25% stake in the company, which is led by ex-TV producers Darrell Brown and Sophie Ellis.

The deal follows the first-look agreement Kudos signed with the company 12 months ago, which has led to a raft of new scripted ideas, for both TV and audio, going into development.

What’s the Story? has been behind numerous podcast series, including Body of Proof, The Missing and Emily Atack: Lie Detector.

Its upcoming releases include two international true crime series, a seven-part series for Universal International Studios (formerly known as NBCUniversal International Studios) and a football series for BBC Sounds.

Through the deal, What’s the Story? will produce series and returnable formats across a range of genres, as well as producing companion shows for upcoming Kudos and Banijay shows.

In addition to working with Kudos, What’s the Story? will be primed to develop non-scripted ideas with the wider Banijay UK group of companies and to supply both non-scripted and scripted companion podcasts for the broader Banijay group.

The deal was brokered by Martin Haines, co-MD of Kudos, who will now sit on the board of What’s the Story? alongside Brown and Ellis. It was financed by a Banijay Group scripted creative fund overseen by Lars Blomgren.

Nico Franks
Nico Franks 29-11-2021 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Content London 2021 sneaks in ahead of PCR test deadline
S4C, Channel 4, Sundance Now pair on psychological dual-language thriller
Warner TV shoots satire of Germany TV industry featuring Ramadan, Gervais
Ofcom greenlights BBC Three’s return to linear TV with content conditions
M6 takes Netherlands Neighbors to France in La Maison d'en Face