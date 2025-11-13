Krempelwood brings ex-Flicker exec Nick Underhill as business development director

Former Flicker Productions executive Nick Underhill has been appointed to the newly created role of business development director at UK television content finance and coproduction company Krempelwood.

Underhill has been tasked with building partnerships, exploring international opportunities and developing new routes for creative and commercial growth at Krempelwood.

He previously served as MD of UK prodco Flicker Productions and is also a former head of digital at Keo Films and a digital strategy executive at UK producers’ trade body Pact.

Krempelwood was founded in 2015 and claims to have funded and coproduced around 100 TV series for various channels.

Blair Krempel and Mark Wood, co-founders of Krempelwood, said in a joint statement: “The business development director role acknowledges that we’re eager to build on the success of our programme finance model that has proved hugely popular with broadcasters and producers alike.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Nick to the team at this time of great change in our industry and the opportunities that the creator economy presents. His skills and experience will broaden our capability to develop new scalable partnerships and identify clear opportunities for growth and diversification.”

Underhill said the company has “built a trusted reputation for helping producers and broadcasters bring ambitious television projects to life.”