KOTV reveals slate of Mipcom deals for comedies Pillow Talk, Perfect Storm

Production companies in Germany, Norway and Greece have optioned the rights to Canadian comedy series Pillow Talk from Montreal-based KOTV.

The half-hour show, originally commissioned by Bell Media-owned network Noovo, was optioned by Germany’s Warner Bros ITVP Deutschland, Norway’s The Oslo Company and Greece’s BarkingWell Media.

The deals were secured by KO Distribution in collaboration with Barbara Vallant from Aroma TV during and after last month’s Mipcom.

Pillow Talk, which is itself an adaptation of the French-Canadian series Entre deux draps, follows the hilarity and drama experienced by four diverse couples and a pair of roommates, all in the intimacy of their bedrooms. It is executive produced by Alain Chicoine, Louis-Philippe Drolet, Louis Morissette and Mélanie Viau.

Meanwhile, comedy series Perfect Storm, also produced by KOTV Productions, was optioned up by CALT Productions in France and Polot Media in Poland.

The show takes a humorous look at the mental strain experienced by Isabelle, a 39-year-old single mother, in a typical day.

The titles were sold from KOTV’s formats catalogue, which was officially launched ahead of Mipcom.

In other sales secured by KOTV Distribution during the market, French network TV5Monde picked up documentary series Loto-Méno and season two of half-hour scripted comedy La Maison-Bleue.

“KOTV is thrilled to have returned from Mipcom with so much interest for these popular titles of ours,” said Mia Desroches, VP of global distribution at KO Distribution.

“These are just our initial sales from the market and we look forward to announcing additional partners soon.”