KOTV, Endemol Shine to adapt Andrée Michaud crime thriller Boundary

Montreal-based KOTV and Endemol Shine North America have signed a deal to executive produce an adaptation of Canadian novelist Andrée A Michaud’s crime thriller novel Boundary.

Louis Choquete (19-2, Mafiosa) is attached to the English-language project, titled Boundary Pond, as showrunner and director.

Set in 1967 on the Canada/US border, the project follows the goings on in a lake community shaken by a mysterious death. KOTV previously secured rights to adapt the book, which was initially released in French in 2014.

In addition to Choquete, French-Canadian screenwriter William S Messier (Chicanes d’héritages, Terreur 404) is attached to script the first two episodes and the bible.

KOTV and Endemol Shine North America said they will be bringing the project to market shortly with a focus on North America.

The executive producers include KOTV’s Louis-Philippe Drolet and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and Lisa Fahrenholt.