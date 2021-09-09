Konami makes exec changes at Digital Entertainment, Cross Media in the US

LA-based Konami Digital Entertainment has promoted Yuta Kose to president of the company and upped Kristen Gray to Kose’s former role of president of Konami Cross Media in New York.

Kose was named president of Konami Cross Media NY in 2019, with responsibility for launching full mixed-media strategies based on Konami’s video games for the global market.

Gray, meanwhile, was previously general manager and senior VP of operations, business and legal affairs, overseeing the growth and resurgence of the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in territories outside of Asia, while also spearheading business development for gaming IPs Contra, Bomberman and Frogger. She was also executive producer on the new Frogger gameshow, which is set to stream on NBCUniversal-owned SVoD service Peacock this fall.

Previously at 4Kids Entertainment, Gray oversaw the programming block on The CW, as well as production. She played an instrumental role in negotiations for Konami to acquire management of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise from 4Kids Entertainment and led the start-up of Konami Cross Media NY.