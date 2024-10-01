KO Distribution wants to talk about sex and mental health in Cannes

Shortform series for teenagers about sex and mental health are among the shows being distributed by the sales arm of Canadian producer KOTV at Mipcom in Cannes next month.

About Sex (35×7′) and About Mental Health (35×2′) come from Montreal-based Echo Media and will be shopped by KO Distribution at the market later this month.

Aimed at 13-year-olds and above, About Sex explores topics from consent to pornography addiction, through skits, expert advice and teen testimonials.

About Mental Health, meanwhile, is aimed at 11-year-olds and above and seeks to answer pressing questions that today’s tweens and teens might have.

The two shows are among a crop of recent third-party acquisitions at KO Distribution, alongside series such as family drama Watch Over Me (6×60′) from producer Pamplemousse Media; police procedural comedy Playing Both Sides (12×30′) from Jumelage Productions; and Lustitia Productions’ 45-minute documentary The Miracle Shot?.

The latter explores the worldwide craze for appetite suppressants such as Ozempic, which are designed to treat diabetes but have gained popularity for aiding weight loss.