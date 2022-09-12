Kixi licenses 300-episode package from Nelvana

NEWS BRIEF: German kids’ SVoD platform Kixi has licensed more than 300 episodes of content from Canadian animation studio Nelvana, including classic series such as Franklin, Max & Ruby, Jane & the Dragon, Jacon 2/2 and Babar & the Adventures of Badou.

In addition to those series, Kixi, which is owned by Trias Media Group, also picked up several animated specials and movies. The package of programming has been licensed to all Kixi’s platforms, including the Amazon Prime Video Channel Kixi Select and the Kixi apps on MagentaTV and NetRange smart TVs.