Kiwi prodco Firefly Films rebrands as Velvet Moss with global copros at its core

New Zealand-based production company Firefly Films has rebranded as Velvet Moss as it accelerates its international reach with new coproductions.

The female-led firm is entering its second decade of operation and said it is focused on the development of high-quality local content and international coproductions.

“Velvet Moss embraces the bold, collaborative and creatively mature company we’ve become,” said founder and producer Emma Slade (Mister Organ, Nude Tuesday).

“Over the years, we’ve built strong local and international relationships with quality partners who value integrity and excellence – and we’re excited to keep growing that network as we enter this new chapter. We’re very grateful to everyone who has supported Firefly along the way, and we look forward to making more fabulous work as Velvet Moss.”

Velvet Moss continues to work closely with long-standing collaborators including industry training programme Kahurangi Toi Atea, and the creative community that shaped its early years under the Firefly Films banner.

Velvet Moss is currently engaged in post-production on New Zealand-Canadian feature coproduction Holy Days, directed by Natalie Boltt and starring Judy Davis, Jacki Weaver and Miriam Margolyes, based on a novel from Dame Joy Cowley.

It is also in pre-production on God Bless You Mr Kopu, directed by Alex Liu, and is developing a fresh slate of television projects, including Nocturnal and Miss Benson’s Beetle.

Additional projects in development are features including New Zealand/Australian coproduction Spinners, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by John Sheedy; Here At the End of the World We Learn to Dance; and The Salamander Lives Twice.