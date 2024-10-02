KiKA, MTVA take Netflix’s Samurai Rabbit

NEWS BRIEF: ZDF’s children’s channel KiKA in Germany and MTVA in Hungary have become the first broadcasters to acquire the Netflix comedy action fantasy series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (20×22′) from Gaumont.

Aimed at children aged 8 to 12, the series is based on the popular comic book Usagi Yojimbo by author Stan Sakai and follows the adventures of a descendant of a great warrior on his quest to become the world’s greatest samurai.