KiKA, MTVA take Netflix’s Samurai Rabbit

Netflix comedy action fantasy series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

NEWS BRIEF: ZDF’s children’s channel KiKA in Germany and MTVA in Hungary have become the first broadcasters to acquire the Netflix comedy action fantasy series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (20×22′) from Gaumont.

Aimed at children aged 8 to 12, the series is based on the popular comic book Usagi Yojimbo by author Stan Sakai and follows the adventures of a descendant of a great warrior on his quest to become the world’s greatest samurai.

C21 reporter 02-10-2024 ©C21Media
