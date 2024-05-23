Kids Street, Stan dance to Monster Entertainment’s Jungle Beat

NEWS BRIEF: Australian streamer Stan and US pay TV channel Kids Street have both picked up CGI children’s series Jungle Beat.

Created and produced by Mauritius-based prodco Sandcastle Studios, Jungle Beat celebrates fun and friendship with a cast of happy animals. It will premiere on 2042 Media-owned Kids Street next week, while Stan will stream the series from June 29. Irish sales house Monster Entertainment handles worldwide distribution.