Kids start-up Threewise unveils debut projects

Newly launched UK- and China-based kids’ indie Threewise Entertainment is already in production on its first show in Australia.

The company was set up by Royal Television Society Award-winning producer Michael Ford and UK-China producer Luna Luo.

Its first live-action children’s adventure series is the previously announced Taylor’s Island (working title) for global kids’ network Nickelodeon, which has already started filming on location in Australia with Fremantle.

Conceived by Ford and writing duo Matthew Cooke and Vincent Lund, the 20×22’ series follows the adventures of Taylor and her friends as they explore the strange happenings on their beautiful island home whilst searching for her missing uncle.

Threewise is also working on Unlucky Chucky, its first coproduction commission with fellow Birmingham-based animation outfit Yamination Studios. The stop-frame series is based on children’s book The Unluckiest Boy in the World by Andrew Norriss, with development funding from the BFI’s Young Audiences Content Fund.

The 52×11′ series is written by Maria O’Loughlin (101 Dalmatian Street), with a UK broadcaster onboard and international sales already underway. Nicola Andrews of Hemisphere Media Consultancy has been appointed to handle pre-sales in Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

The company’s first drama, Freestyle, is available on BBC iPlayer as part of the CBBC Snaps: New Voices, New Stories series. It follows a young deaf swimmer taking part in the most important race of her life and was co-created with deaf talent both on- and off-screen, and was co-written and directed by deaf director Samuel Dore.

Michael Ford says: “Threewise is always on the look-out for fresh new ideas and two-way international coproductions. We are very excited to be attending next week’s The Children’s Media Conference [CMC] and CMC International Exchange and are looking forward to meeting and discussing our ambitious ideas with like-minded producers and buyers. The dramas I watched when I was young still influence the way I live my life now, and Threewise is deeply passionate about stories that reflect modern life as it is, whilst also striving to show the best of what it can be.”