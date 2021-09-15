Please wait...
Kids series Cloudbabies continues to float round the world

Animated series Cloudbabies

NEWS BRIEF: A range of international buyers have obtained the rights to (52×10’) animated series Cloudbabies from London kids’ distributor Hoho Rights, part of indie prodco Hoho Entertainment.

Spanish network Planeta will air the show on its streaming services in Spain, as will local VoD channel El Patio, which is available through the TV Player platform. Global kids’ channel and app HappyKids, owned by Future Today, has also bought the series. Meanwhile, China’s Beijing Joy Culture Media has signed a new agreement to broadcast the show and develop branded consumer products via its own e-commerce site.

