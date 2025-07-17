Kids’ channels Pop, Tiny Pop and Pop Up to launch on Paramount’s Pluto TV in UK

Narrative Entertainment-owned children’s channels Pop, Tiny Pop and Pop Up are launching on Paramount-owned FAST platform Pluto TV in the UK.

Content on the Pop channels includes Unicorn Academy, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Totally Spies, Barbie and Dragon Ball Super.

Jacob Ahlin, digital director at Narrative Entertainment, said: “Our strategy is to make our kids’ content available where families are watching – and FAST is a fast-growing part of that mix. Pop has been hugely successful on linear TV, and we’re building on that as we evolve delivery alongside viewing habits of today’s families.”

Meanwhile, Narrative Entertainment has launched a kids-focused ad sales house called Frame, which aims to “bring together broadcast experience and digital expertise.”

Frame has launched with the Pop channels but will also partner with Narrative’s Great! network, where it aims to reach “the overlooked but high-valued” 55-plus audience.

Frame’s MD, Elizabeth Anyaegbuna, said: “We created Frame to be a linear and digital sales house that gives brands an alternative to the media giants.

“We truly understand family and co-viewing audiences and how to deliver effective media placement. We’re not just chasing volume for our clients – we’re creating relevant, high-quality advertising experiences that reflect a deep understanding of audiences and content.”

Anyaegbuna has previously held senior media roles at Viacom, A+E Networks, Sky and Turner. In 2019, she launched ad agency 16×9 Media.