Kids Buy a House again for SBS6

Dutch channel SBS6, owned by John De Mol, has recommissioned family entertainment format Kids Buy a House for a second season.

In the show, kids take the reins on their family’s move by being allowed to decide between three different houses to buy, as shown by an estate agent without their parents.

The parents are then shown the three options and blindfolded before their kids choose their favourite and put pen to paper.

The show is produced by Mediawan-owned prodco Skyhigh TV, and recently completed its first season. De Mol-owned Talpa Distribution is selling the format.

This is the latest series to be picked up by SBS6 from other De Mol company Talpa Productions, following virtual singing and dancing format Avastars.