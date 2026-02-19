Keshet’s entrepreneurial format Elevator Pitch gets 10-episode order from Brazil’s Record TV

Record TV in Brazil has commissioned a local version of Elevator Pitch, an entrepreneurial business format created by Israel-based Keshet Broadcasting.

Keshet International (KI) and prodco Bellino’s Unlimited have jointly developed the Brazilian iteration, which will feature an AI investor alongside a panel of investment tycoons as they decide which businesses, ventures and ideas to invest in.

The local adaptation will spotlight entrepreneurs from Brazil’s favelas, with a panel of investors consisting of João Lucas Brasio (CEO of Elytron Cyber Defense, Brazil’s leading cybersecurity group), Ricardo Bellino (entrepreneur and founder of Bellino’s Unlimited), Natalia Martins (owner of beauty brand Natalia Beauty), Nina Silva (founder of the Black Money Movement) and Day Titon (partner at energy drink brand Baly).

According to KI, this marks the first time a business reality format has featured an AI investor. Named Caio Maia, the AI investor “analyses pitches in real time and interacts with the real-life titans by offering insights on strengths, weaknesses and growth potential,” the company said.

The 10×60’ series, locally titled Elevator Pitch Brasil, will premiere on Record TV-owned channel Record News in July. KI will launch the format at the London TV Screenings next week during an unscripted showcase on Tuesday February 24.

The Brazilian version is being produced by Sao Paulo-based production company The Plan in association with KI and Bellino’s Unlimited. Production is underway, with exec producers including Marcelo Trindade (Cake Boss with Buddy Val) and Paulo Franco. Showrunner Diego Pignataro (Agora É Tarde for Rede Bandeirantes) is directing.

KI’s MD of distribution, Kelly Wright, said the format “[harnesses] the power of AI and unlocks the process of dealmaking and entrepreneurship in an entertaining way for major broadcasters like Record News.”

Record News CEO Anderson de Souza added that the project “represents a milestone” in Brazilian television. “Bringing together world-class investors, artificial intelligence and interactivity in a single format puts us at the forefront of innovation. We are proud to offer audiences not only entertainment, but also knowledge, inspiration and opportunities to engage directly with the business world,” he said.