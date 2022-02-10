Keshet Studios taps former NBC executive Lisa Roos as exec VP of television

Keshet Studios, the US production arm of global producer and distributor Keshet International, has named former NBC executive Lisa Roos as its new exec VP of Television.

Roos, who was the senior VP of drama development at US broadcaster NBC from 2018 to 2021, will be tasked with developing original IP to expand Keshet Studios’ slate of limited and returning series.

She will report to Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott, working alongside his team of executives.

Roos is no stranger to Keshet Studios, having previously collaborated with the company through an ongoing production pact between Keshet Studios and Universal Television (UTV).

Before joining NBC, Roos spent 15 years at Warner Bros Television in a variety of scripted-focused roles, including serving as VP of scripted programming at Warner Horizon from 2014 to 2018. Her development credits include Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Emergence, Ordinary Joe, The Vampire Diaries and You.

Traugott said: “We had such a great experience with her while she was at NBC and look forward to continuing the relationship. She will be a big asset to our team.”

Keshet Studios is currently in production on Echo 3 for Apple TV+. It is also coproducing season two of La Brea (NBC) and David E Kelley’s The Missing (Peacock) with UTV. As part of Keshet Studios’ production deal with UTV, the two companies are also co-developing projects for several buyers, including After School Special, Ties That Bind and The Stuntwoman.