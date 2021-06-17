Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Keshet Int'l shifts Line in the Sand

Keshet Int’l shifts Line in the Sand

Keshet 12 has already ordered another season of Line in the Sand

Brut X in France, Germany’s RTL, BETV in Belgium and Australia’s Paramount+ have picked up crime thriller series Line in the Sand from Israel-based Keshet International (KI).

The four broadcasters and platforms have also optioned the second season of the show, which has already been reordered by Israeli channel Keshet 12.

Produced by Koda Communications, the eight-part series stars Tsahi Halevi (The Grave, Fauda, The Women’s Balcony) as Alon, a morally unshakable police detective who leaves behind his career to return to his hometown, where the only way to take down a gangster is to become a criminal himself.

Line in the Sane was co-created by Rotem Shamir (Diamonds, Hostages, Fauda) and Yuval Yefet (Diamonds, Fauda).

Keren Shahar, KI’s chief operating officer and president of distribution, said: “This crime drama is pure, unbridled entertainment, so it is appealing to networks and streamers alike.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 17-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Vice, Keshet cautious over packagingKeshet Int'l ventures on to Women's BalconyKeshet goes Interstellar in UK rebrandKI adds dramedy, extremism doc to slateKI lets loose Prison Girls in Oz, US, EuropeCanal+ adds Keshet's controversial BoysKI preps 2025, Russian drama for Cannes
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Amazon Studios sets out inclusion guidelines ITVS hires Bavaria execs for Windlight WarnerMedia EMEA ups focus on Africa Will Smith set for Netflix variety special Atresmedia, TV2 Norway build Lego Masters Disney+ shifts original series release day Globo on hunt for preschool content Showtime preps JJ Abrams UFO docuseries Westbrook's Shibley sets up Major Content Nick seeks gender-neutral content CuriosityStream makes history count WildBear exec joins Screen Queensland ABC Commercial adds Red Arrow alum Jetpack blasts off with Stella & the Starlets Keshet Int'l shifts Line in the Sand Europe, SA broadcasters win Hardball S2 Tune in to C21FM today from 10am Comedy Central, Sky get past Bouncers Paddy Power VAR sitcom kicks off Objective partners with Feel Good star 9 Story moves into Circle Square

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows