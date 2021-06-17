Keshet Int’l shifts Line in the Sand

Brut X in France, Germany’s RTL, BETV in Belgium and Australia’s Paramount+ have picked up crime thriller series Line in the Sand from Israel-based Keshet International (KI).

The four broadcasters and platforms have also optioned the second season of the show, which has already been reordered by Israeli channel Keshet 12.

Produced by Koda Communications, the eight-part series stars Tsahi Halevi (The Grave, Fauda, The Women’s Balcony) as Alon, a morally unshakable police detective who leaves behind his career to return to his hometown, where the only way to take down a gangster is to become a criminal himself.

Line in the Sane was co-created by Rotem Shamir (Diamonds, Hostages, Fauda) and Yuval Yefet (Diamonds, Fauda).

Keren Shahar, KI’s chief operating officer and president of distribution, said: “This crime drama is pure, unbridled entertainment, so it is appealing to networks and streamers alike.”