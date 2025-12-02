Keshet International to shop Keshet 12 thriller Murder at the Dead Sea

Keshet International (KI) has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Israeli crime thriller Murder at the Dead Sea.

The new 7×60’ series for Keshet 12 in Israel is being produced by Yoav Gross Productions (Nutuk, Red Skies, Manayek).

Currently in post-production and set to premiere on Keshet 12 on December 22, the series is created by Raz Yuvan (Kfula, Hezi and Sons), directed by Tomer Shani (Carthargo, Nehama) and stars Niv Sultan (Tehran, The Stylist) in the lead role.

Set on the shores of the Dead Sea, the plot opens with the mysterious death of a pop icon whose body plummets from the ninth floor of a quarantined hotel during the height of the Covid pandemic. What begins as an apparent suicide quickly unravels into a dark web of deceit, betrayal and murder.

KI will officially launch the tape and format of the drama at the 2026 London TV Screenings.