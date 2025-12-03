Keshet International signs first-look scripted deal with Sony Pictures TV

Israeli distributor Keshet International (KI) has entered into a multi-year, first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television (SPT).

Under the pact, SPT will have exclusive first-look rights to develop and produce English-language adaptations of titles from Keshet International’s scripted catalogue, in partnership with Keshet Studios, the company’s US-based production arm.

In addition, Keshet Studios will collaborate with Sony Pictures Television to develop original scripted series.

The companies say they have already identified several projects from KI’s existing catalogue to develop for the US and global markets.

The first project under this new deal is the US adaptation of the Keshet 12 comedy series Save the Date, with Dana Fox (Wicked: Part One, Wicked: For Good) attached as showrunner.

Fox also recently signed an overall deal with SPT, which includes the TV adaptation of the murder mystery board game Clue, which is currently being shopped.

Save the Date is a lighthearted comedy about a successful wedding planner who suddenly finds herself single.

The Israeli series was produced by Tedy Productions with Reisdor, and created by Ori Gross, Yoav Tsafir, Tmira Yardeni, Tamara Salem and Tamar Marom, with Eitan Zur as director. Save the Date has recently been renewed for a second season by Keshet 12.

“Keshet has built an impressive reputation for innovative programming and compelling narratives through their creative vision and international reach,” says Katherine Pope, president of SPT Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Avi, Keren, Peter and their teams, who consistently deliver top-tier global content, and we’re especially excited to have the incredible Dana Fox join our first project with them.”

Prior to the partnership, Keshet Studios and Universal Television together developed and produced series including La Brea on NBC, The Baker & The Beauty on ABC, The Brave on NBC, and Wisdom of the Crowd on CBS as part of a first-look deal that lasted a decade. The partnership still has projects in development, including A Body That Works.

Separately, Keshet Studios has produced and coproduced numerous projects, including Echo 3 on Apple TV, Our Boys on HBO, Dead Girls Detective Agency, a Snap Original and A Small Light with ABC Signature on National Geographic and Disney+.