Ken Burns film The American Buffalo leads PBS International’s charge into Cannes

PBS International in the US has revealed its slate of series and films for this year’s edition of Mipcom, headline by Ken Burns’ forthcoming film The American Buffalo.

Produced by Florentine Films and WETA Washington DC, The American Buffalo documents the startling swiftness of the buffalo’s near extinction in the late 19th century and reveals the lesser-known story about the people who set out to save the species from extermination and how they did it.

Also heading to Cannes is season two of Native America, which follows the Native American artists, engineers and leaders drawing upon deep traditions to build a better 21st century.

Announced today and produced by Blink Films in the UK for Smithsonian Channel in the US, Channel 4 in the UK, France Télévisions, RTL in Germany and SBS in Australia is Concorde: The Untold Story (2×47’/1×90’), which exposes the truth about the turbulent story of how Russia infiltrated its competitors’ supersonic programmes, smuggled out the blueprints and changed aviation forever.

Meanwhile, Epic Train Journeys from Above is a six-part series that follows some of the world’s most extraordinary railway journeys from above and on the ground.

Coming up from PBS’s Frontline strand this fall is Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, which follows Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter. The film is joined by Inside China’s Tech Boom, which comes from Nova and tells the inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.

Joining those two films is American Experience’s The War on Disco, which explores the movement that gave rise to disco music and the backlash that tried to destroy it.

Back in the series space is Baby Animals: The Top 10, a docuseries celebrating the youngest wonders of nature, and The Platypus Guardian, which spotlights one of nature’s least understood and most unlikely creatures.