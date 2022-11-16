Kelly Webb-Lamb gives the lowdown on her new indie Mothership Productions

Today we hear from former Channel 4 deputy director of programmes and head of popular factual Kelly Webb-Lamb about her new unscripted UK indie Mothership Productions, in which BBC Studios has recently taken a stake.

The company counts fellow C4 alumnae Charlotte Desai and Gilly Greenslade among its senior team, as well as ex-Jamie Oliver Productions exec Gudren Claire and now Donna Gomes from BBC Studios.

Shortly after launch, Mothership announced that BBC Studios had taken a 25% stake in the business and will invest in the start-up’s slate, receiving first-look global distribution and format rights to selected projects in return.

Prior to C4, Webb-Lamb was MD of Shine TV and director of factual at Princess Productions, counting titles including The Apprentice, Hunted and The Great British Bake Off among her credits.

She spoke to Clive Whittingham about her ambitions for the new company and the trends she sees currently shaping the unscripted space.

