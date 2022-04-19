Kelija Productions adapts Julie Madar book on French scammer Marco Mouly

Kelija Productions, part of Asacha Media-owned Kabo Family, has acquired the exclusive adaptation rights to Julie Madar’s book about French carbon tax scammer Marco Mouly and his run from the law.

In 2016, Mouly was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling hundreds of millions of euros from the French government. He managed to flee the country without a passport, spending his first few weeks on the run as a millionaire holidaymaker across Europe, with the intention of eventually claiming asylum in Israel.

The conman spent the next five months in 14 different countries, until he was arrested by Interpol in Geneva.

Madar said: “I’ve known Marco Mouly for years, from a distance. We never really spoke but our fathers were childhood friends in Tunis and that was enough to establish a link. Like millions of others, I watched the Netflix documentary The Lords of Scam and discovered this character that I certainly knew to be flashy, but whose flamboyance I knew nothing about.

“Being a writer, screenwriter, and director, I convinced him to tell me his story; about his childhood in the streets of Belleville to the Santé prison by way of this wild, months-long run from the law.”