Keeso’s influential Canadian comedy Letterkenny to end with season 12

Letterkenny, one of the most influential and popular Canadian comedies of the past decade, is set to end with its 12th season.

Yesterday, Bell Media revealed that the upcoming six-part instalment, set to debut on streamer Crave on December 25, will be its last.

Created by Jared Keeso and produced by Mark Montefiore-led New Metric Media, the series, which follows the lives of the residents of a fictional Canadian town called Letterkenny, debuted in 2016.

At the time, it was the first-ever original series for then-nascent streamer Crave. Its success helped to put Crave original programming on the consumer radar in Canada and also established New Metric among the top comedy production houses in the country.

In total, the series is comprised of 75 episodes and eight specials. The makers of the show also built out the Letterkenny brand with a live show and a merchandising line that saw Puppers Lager, the beer featured in the show, available to buy in liquor stores. It also spawned the spin-off series Shoresy, which was recently commissioned for its third season.

Following its popularity in Canada, the show gained a loyal audience south of the border after streamer Hulu picked up exclusive rights in the US, where it was badged as a Hulu original. In the US, season 12 will premiere on December 26.

In addition to creating the series, Keeso also stars as the lead character Wayne and is an executive producer. Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director and co-writer, while Montefiore is executive producer for New Metric Media and Kara Haflidson is the producer. New Metric produces the show in association with Play Fun Games and Crave.

“Letterkenny is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we’re sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we’re excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave fan-favourite, Shoresy,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming at Bell Media.

In a LinkedIn post, Montefiore added: “It’s been a ride. A life changing ride. So proud and thankful of the hundreds of cast and crew, our team at New Metric Media, our suppliers and partners and all the fine folks at Crave that gave us a chance way back when, and all the years along the way. Grab yourself a Puppers, sit back and enjoy one more time.”