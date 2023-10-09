Kedoo Entertainment appoints Lionsgate alum Charlotte Thorp as sales head

UK-based digital content studio Kedoo Entertainment has hired former Lionsgate executive Charlotte Thorp in the newly created position of exec VP and head of distribution, sales and acquisitions.

Based in London and reporting to chief operating officer Oli Bernard, Thorp will be responsible for making deals with broadcast and digital distribution partners.

She is also charged with broadening the company’s pool of digital distribution partners for its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels worldwide, reviewing programming for its FAST and YouTube channels and growing the firm’s portfolio of product for distribution.

Prior to joining Kedoo, Thorp was senior VP and head of international sales for Regency Entertainment UK, where she started the UK office, built the sales team, formulated the sales strategy and oversaw growth of the global team.

Thorp has also previously worked at Lionsgate as senior VP and head of EMEA; Entertainment One as senior VP head of films and TV sales; and HanWay Films as director of worldwide sales and distribution.

Bernard said: “Charlotte brings a remarkable track record in driving growth and innovation, alongside a huge amount of passion and expertise, and we can’t wait to see her take our originals business to the next level.”

Thorp added: “Kedoo is an innovative, forward-thinking and vibrant company with strong IP, and it’s particularly exciting to join the team during this key period of digital and product growth.”

In other Kedoo news, the company is launching two new animated original series at Mipcom in Cannes next week.

Sonya from Toastville (26×11’) is set in a town full of absurdity, odd goings-on, paradoxes and joy, while Space Dragons (26×11’) is about a group of kids who discover a spaceship filled with friendly dragons in their hometown.

Kedoo will also be shopping season five of its Netflix family series Booba (26×7’).