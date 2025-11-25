KC Global, Rein Entertainment team on five-project coproduction slate

US-headquartered KC Global Media and Filipino prodco Rein Entertainment have struck a deal to coproduce five titles.

The slate, currently in development with plans to go to film in 2026 and 2027, includes the eight-episode crime drama Dose, which follows two powerful women – a rising triad queenpin and a relentless international police agent – as they are forced into a tense alliance.

Dose was selected for the Producers’ Pitch earlier this year at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest.

The five-title agreement between the companies comes after they partnered on the Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence, a six-part series that premiered at the Content Asia Summit.

Co-founded by former Sony executives Andy Kaplan and George Chien, KC Global Media owns a portfolio of pay TV channels in South-East Asia and Korea including English-language net AXN, anime channel Animax, South Korea’s ONE and Japanese entertainment channel GEM. In addition to its headquarters in LA, KC Global Media also has offices in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, The Philippines, and South Korea.

Founded in 2017, Rein Entertainment is behind titles such as socio-political thriller Bagman (2019), LGBTQ+ romantic comedy Betcin (2021) and the suspense thriller Nanahimik Ang Gabi (A Silent Night, 2022). In addition, its 2024 romance film Elevator hit the number-one spot on Netflix’s non-English-language movie chart.

“This slate marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Rein Entertainment, as we double down on bold, globally resonant storytelling from Asia,” said Bonnie Wiryani, VP of revenue and head of content sales, KC Global Media Distribution.

“With titles like Dose, we’re investing in character-driven originals that challenge genre conventions and spotlight powerful female leads. This series also presents opportunities to develop remakes, prequels and sequels.”

Rein Entertainment president and CEO Lino S Cayetano added: “[KC Global Media’s] vast international reach and expertise in elevating Asian stories for global platforms make them an ideal partner. Together, we look forward to creating more content that reflects the dynamic voices and visions emerging from the region, and we’re thrilled to bring them to international audiences.”