Kate Oates named head of BBC Studios drama productions as Priscilla Parish exits

BBC Studios Productions has promoted Kate Oates to be the new head of drama productions, with Priscilla Parish stepping down.

Currently BBC Studios’ head of continuing drama, Oates will now lead the drama production hub, which has bases in England, Scotland and Wales.

Reporting to president of scripted productions Mark Linsey, Oates will retain responsibility for her current slate of programmes: EastEnders, Casualty, Father Brown, Sister Boniface, River City, Pobol Y Cwm and new comedy-drama Anfamol.

Oates and her team, who will start immediately, will also manage crime drama Silent Witness when it moves to the West Midlands, a slate of new drama developments for the BBC and domestic and international channels and platforms, the BBC Studios casting department and develop a UK training strategy for scripted TV production within BBC Studios.

Oates replaces Parish who joined BBC Studios in 2019 having previously been with World Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Fremantle.

Oates’ team includes Deborah Sathe as creative director and Siân O’Callaghan as director of production for BBC Studios Drama Productions.

As well as overseeing production, Sathe will manage the new development slate. She will also lead the training initiative, extending its remit across all scripted production in BBC Studios and working with its independent production labels.

O’Callaghan oversees all production, as well as leading the strategic and business planning of BBC Drama Productions.

Oates joined BBC Studios in 2018 as a senior exec producer,and in 2019 took on the role of head of continuing drama. She produced ITV’s Coronation Street between 2016 and 2018 and Emmerdale from 2013 to 2016, making her the only person to helm all three of the UK’s top soaps.