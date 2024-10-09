Kartoon Studios goes FAST in UK, Italy, Spain and India

NEWS BRIEF: Kids’ content company Kartoon Studios has launched Kartoon Channel’s videogame FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Italy and Spain, and will also launch it in India through a joint venture with Power Kids.

The Video Game Heroes FAST channel features Kartoon Studios’ Kidaverse Roblox Rumble series and videogame brands including Sonic X and Donkey Kong Country. There are also interstitials from quiz show KC Pop Quiz and Sunny Bunnies.