Kartoon Studios goes FAST in UK, Italy, Spain and India

Gaming-led competition show Kidaverse Roblox Rumble

NEWS BRIEF: Kids’ content company Kartoon Studios has launched Kartoon Channel’s videogame FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Italy and Spain, and will also launch it in India through a joint venture with Power Kids.

The Video Game Heroes FAST channel features Kartoon Studios’ Kidaverse Roblox Rumble series and videogame brands including Sonic X and Donkey Kong Country. There are also interstitials from quiz show KC Pop Quiz and Sunny Bunnies.

C21 reporter 09-10-2024 ©C21Media
