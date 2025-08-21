Kartoon Channel! launches Bitcoin Brigade in AI-produced anime-style series

Kartoon Channel!, part of LA-based children’s content company Kartoon Studios, is launching an AI-produced anime-style series focused on educating kids about the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Brigade: Adventures in Satoshi City is being made in partnership with Switzerland-based Bitcoin-mining company Bitkern, which will work with Kartoon on the series and its global launch strategy.

Scheduled to debut on Kartoon Channel! in fall 2026, the series is part of a wider proposition that will include content, digital education, merchandise and interactive apps. It will also be available on YouTube Kids and undisclosed global broadcasters.

The LA company aims for the show to “position Kartoon Studios as a trailblazer at the intersection of kids’ entertainment and blockchain innovation” and to “lead the way by integrating blockchain technology and Bitcoin education into compelling entertainment that equips the next generation with critical knowledge about finance, freedom and technology.”

The plot of Bitcoin Brigade centres on a diverse group of kids in a digital realm who discover a secret portal that connects their world to a decentralised metropolis. It is fully produced in AI with an anime-style design and features a K-pop music track.

Kartoon Studios is building a Bitcoin-native business platform, The Satoshi Sparks Rewards System, around the series, which invites kids to earn Sparks by watching episodes, completing quizzes and solving cryptographic challenges in companion apps. Sparks act as a digital currency redeemable in a Bitcoin-only marketplace for exclusive merchandise, bonus content and educational collectibles.

The company will also launch a global licensing program featuring toys, apparel and interactive collectibles embedded with Lightning Network-enabled NFC chips, designed to teach children about wallet custody, cold storage and the Bitcoin ledger.

An interactive mobile app will feature secure, kid-friendly Lightning wallets for earning, storing and spending Sparks, with parental controls and donation options to encourage responsible Bitcoin ownership.

Kartoon Studios CFO Brian Parisi will lead a team managing the series and its monetisation. Parisi will oversee the financial and treasury strategies, working closely with the consumer products division.

Kartoon Studios chair and CEO Andy Heyward said: “Years ago, I produced and created the animated series of both Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo and Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega.

“Those successes helped launch the Nintendo and Sega game platforms. We believe Bitcoin Brigade will have an equally revolutionary impact on the next level of entertainment, education and gaming powered by blockchain technology.”

Bitkern co-founder Patrick Stich said: “Bitcoin is more than just a technology – it’s a movement that’s redefining how we think about money, ownership and innovation. By collaborating with Kartoon Studios on Bitcoin Brigade, we’re creating an exciting way for kids to learn these ideas early and carry them into the future.”