Kartoon Channel! drives Q2 audience growth at Toon Media Networks

LA-based kids’ content company Kartoon Studios reported growth in audience figures at Toon Media Networks in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a strong performance at its flagship network Kartoon Channel!.

Kartoon Channel! FAST views jumped by 221% year-on-year in the second quarter and rose by 45% on the first quarter.

The Kartoon Channel! app user base expanded by 26% quarter-on-quarter, while Kartoon Channel! SVoD subscriptions increased for the seventh consecutive month in July. Kartoon Channel! watch hours on Tubi grew by 50% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Looking at specific shows, Kartoon Studios’ Rainbow Rangers grew FAST views by 80% year-on-year in Q2, while Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten watch time rose by 47% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Toon Media Networks’ channel Frederator saw a 35% rise quarter-on-quarter on YouTube in Q2.

With Kartoon Channel!, Frederator, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide and Ameba, Toon Media Networks reaches viewers in over 60 territories.

Kartoon Studios chair and CEO Andy Heyward said: “Toon Media Networks continues to demonstrate the strength of our cross-platform monetisation strategy, delivering strong, scalable growth across FAST, AVoD and SVoD that fuels expanding revenues and global audience reach. This division is a key driver of strategic growth.”

Toon Media Networks president Todd Steinman added: “Toon Media Networks is scaling across major streaming platforms around the world by combining premium content with proven strategies that drive engagement and monetisation.

“Our global footprint is becoming increasingly optimised for profitability. We are focused on sustainable, long-term success by enhancing lives and delighting audiences through thoughtful, inspiring entertainment.”