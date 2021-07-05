Kanal 7’s Legacy spread worldwide

Ariana Television Network in Afghanistan, Imedi in Georgia and SIA in Lithuania have picked up Turkish drama series Legacy from Sweden-based distributor Eccho Rights.

Albavision has also greenlit the series, produced by Karamel Yapim (The Promise, Prisoner of Love), for 10 Central and South American territories.

Originally commissioned by Turkey’s Kanal 7, where it has been renewed for a second season, family drama Legacy follows Seher as she moves into her late sister’s husband’s mansion to look after their son, where, despite tension and conflict between the two families, wounds begin to heal.

Handan Özkubat, director of Turkish drama at Eccho Rights, said: “Daily dramas from Turkey have proven to be hugely valuable and reliable content for channels all over the world, and many of our clients are signing up for the first two seasons of Legacy immediately – over 500 episodes – such is their confidence in the success it can deliver.”