Kako Kuwahara named president and CEO of Nippon TV Music Corporation in Japan

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV has appointed Kako Kuwahara to the position of president and CEO of Nippon Television Music Corporation, which oversees theme songs and background scores for anime titles such as Death Note and The Apothecary Diaries.

She replaces Akihiro Shimizu, who is the new president of Tipness, a Nippon TV subsidiary which operates fitness clubs throughout Japan.

In her new role, Kuwahara will report to Keiichi Sawa, senior operating officer at Nippon. She is tasked with strengthening Nippon TV Music’s presence in the global market.

Kuwahara previously served as head of international business and head of anime business at Nippon TV. She was instrumental in launching hit anime titles such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

Nippon TV Music coordinates theme songs and background scores for Nippon TV shows, as well as handling master recording production and copyright management. The division also oversees international merchandising and game adaptation.

Kuwahara said: “While Nippon TV is already a global powerhouse in Japanese entertainment, we at Nippon TV Music aim to further elevate our presence through music produced by us on Nippon TV’s hit shows.

“Together with anime, films, drama series, and variety shows – and in collaboration with Japan’s talented music creators – we aspire to create music and characters that resonate with audiences worldwide.”