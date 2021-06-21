Please wait...
Home > News > Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format

Kabel Eins invests in Skyhigh money format

Tresor will adapt Where Does the Money Go? for Kabel Eins

German free-to-air channel Kabel Eins has ordered a local version of Dutch prodco Skyhigh TV’s factual format Where Does the Money Go?

The German version will be produced by Keshet International-owned Munich producer Tresor. Amsterdam-based Lineup Industries handles international distribution of the format and secured the Kabel Eins deal.

First commissioned by NPO1 in the Netherlands, the series follows four families across the wealth spectrum, from the very wealthy who own several luxury cars to a family living month-to-month trying to make ends meet, who are challenged to stick to a budget for a month.

Ed Louwerse, co-founder of Lineup Industries, said: “Where Does the Money Go? offers both a uniquely personal insight into how people manage their money and compelling viewing as the spending habits of those who have cash to spare are highlighted against those who need to budget more carefully.

“The issue of money has been largely unexplored in factual television but remains an intriguing topic for global audiences who will be able to gain a sneak peek into the financial lives of other people.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 21-06-2021 ©C21Media

