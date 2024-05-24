Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

K-pop series Mamamoo: Where Are We Now? heads TVF Int’l sales in Oz and NZ

Mamamoo: Where Are We Now? is coming to Australia and New Zealand

Sky in New Zealand and SBS in Australia have both snapped up Korean pop documentary series Mamamoo: Where Are We Now?

The 4×25’ title, produced by ZanyBros, is one of several deals announced by London-based factual distributor TVF International (TVFI) in Australia and New Zealand.

Sky also acquired Will’s Book: Shakespeare’s First Folio (1×60’), arts doc China on Stage (4×45’/ 6×30’), and architecture and design series, Slumbering Concrete (4×52’).

Nuremberg trial feature doc Prosecuting Evil (1×83’, Melbar Entertainment Group) has been acquired by ABC; while BBC Studios has licensed Royal Paintbox (1×51’, Foxtrot Films) and Queen Victoria’s Letter: A Monarch Unveiled (2×60’).

SBS has taken Marlon Brando: In Paradise (1×52’, ZDF/Arte), The Exiles: Secretly Deported (2×48’), and Music Voyager (60×30’), all for the pubcaster’s daytime slots.

SBS Viceland bought sex and relationships series F*ck Berlin (4×30’), while SBS Food acquired Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen (16×30’), and Taiwan Bites (8×42’).

UK content specialist streamer BritBox has taken two celebrity-fronted travel series produced by Tern – Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling (6×30’) and Martin Compston’s Norwegain Fling (6×30’).

Meanwhile, bereavement doc Good Grief (1×47’, Bowled Over Media) has been bought by TVNZ; while Country TV has taken outdoor cooking show Beer Country (6×30’) and travel series Trail Towns: New Zealand (6×30’).

Serafina Pang, head of sales, TVFI, said: “By curating an international line-up that spans from poignant historical stories to adventurous culinary tales, TVF continues to resonate with viewers Down Under.”

Neil Batey 24-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
CBC orders menopause comedy, Allan Hawco procedural as part of upfront slate
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Mediawan crosses the continent to CEE
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller