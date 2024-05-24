K-pop series Mamamoo: Where Are We Now? heads TVF Int’l sales in Oz and NZ

Sky in New Zealand and SBS in Australia have both snapped up Korean pop documentary series Mamamoo: Where Are We Now?

The 4×25’ title, produced by ZanyBros, is one of several deals announced by London-based factual distributor TVF International (TVFI) in Australia and New Zealand.

Sky also acquired Will’s Book: Shakespeare’s First Folio (1×60’), arts doc China on Stage (4×45’/ 6×30’), and architecture and design series, Slumbering Concrete (4×52’).

Nuremberg trial feature doc Prosecuting Evil (1×83’, Melbar Entertainment Group) has been acquired by ABC; while BBC Studios has licensed Royal Paintbox (1×51’, Foxtrot Films) and Queen Victoria’s Letter: A Monarch Unveiled (2×60’).

SBS has taken Marlon Brando: In Paradise (1×52’, ZDF/Arte), The Exiles: Secretly Deported (2×48’), and Music Voyager (60×30’), all for the pubcaster’s daytime slots.

SBS Viceland bought sex and relationships series F*ck Berlin (4×30’), while SBS Food acquired Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen (16×30’), and Taiwan Bites (8×42’).

UK content specialist streamer BritBox has taken two celebrity-fronted travel series produced by Tern – Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling (6×30’) and Martin Compston’s Norwegain Fling (6×30’).

Meanwhile, bereavement doc Good Grief (1×47’, Bowled Over Media) has been bought by TVNZ; while Country TV has taken outdoor cooking show Beer Country (6×30’) and travel series Trail Towns: New Zealand (6×30’).

Serafina Pang, head of sales, TVFI, said: “By curating an international line-up that spans from poignant historical stories to adventurous culinary tales, TVF continues to resonate with viewers Down Under.”