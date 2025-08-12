Please wait...
K-drama My Youth picked up by Rakuten Viki in US, Latin America, Europe

My Youth stars Chun Woo-hee and Song Joong-ki

Asian content-focused streamer Rakuten Viki has picked up the exclusive rights to K-drama My Youth for its Viki platform in the US, Latin America and Europe.

The series, which stars Song Joong-ki (Reborn Rich, Descendants of the Sun) and (The Wailing), will launch on Viki in September.

My Youth tells the story of a novelist and florist who reconnects with his first love after a decade apart. Their reunion forces them to confront their past and their present selves, as they navigate their own personal and professional struggles.

The show is directed by Lee Sang-yeop (Yumi’s Cells) and produced by SLL and High-Zium Studio.

Karolina Kaminska 12-08-2025 ©C21Media
