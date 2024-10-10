Jury led by Sir John Hegarty announced for Global Branded Entertainment Awards as commissioner brands arrive at Content London

The Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA), the leading global authority on branded content and influencer marketing, has announced a stellar line-up of judges for the BCMA Global Branded Entertainment Awards, which will be held at and in partnership with Content London.

The awards will run on the evening of Wednesday December 4, with a series of commissioner brand sessions taking place during the week.

The new awards will reward the leading directors, producers, and content creators that have been creating extraordinary and often ground-breaking, branded content and influencer marketing campaigns without receiving the credit they deserve.

The jury is led by legendary creative icon Sir John Hegarty and comprised of 12 members, all leaders in the global creative industry.

The jury members are Christoph Becker, chief creative officer of Whalar Group based in New York; Alex Grieve, global & London chief creative officer of BBH; Graham Fink, recognised as one of the world’s most respected, and highly awarded, creative minds; Sue Anderson, VP/ECD of Crispin Porter & Bogusky in Los Angeles; Andrew Ruhemann, producer and founder of Passion Pictures, a three time Academy Award-winning production company; Cynthia Davies, managing director of One of One Brands with more than 20 years as the operational heart of brand creative; Lucy Farey-Jones, co-founder of Venables Bell and Partners based in San Francisco; Marc Boyan, CEO/founder at Miroma Ventures; Caitlin Ryan, ex-vice president, creative shop EMEA at Meta; Szymon Rose, partner and chief creative officer at Jung von Matt in Hamburg; Wesley ter Haar, co-founder of Media.Monks and executive director at S4Capital and Pelle Sjonell, Worldwide chief creative officer of Droga5.

Sir John Hegarty, chairman of Electric Glue, said: “Why do I think this is important? Content is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world of communication. But not its creativity. Most of it gets deleted and ends up in what I call ‘digital landfill’. If any brand is concerned about their carbon footprint this should concern them. The answer is better creativity and for us to highlight it, setting standards, showing what can be achieved when imagination is employed.”

Andrew Canter, global chairman of the BCMA, said: “We are delighted to welcome this stellar line up of judges to the BCMA Global Branded Entertainment Awards. This will become an annual celebration of the most outstanding work from the world of branded entertainment.”

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson added: “It’s great to host these awards at Content London as brands increasingly become part of the commissioning mix. Welcoming the brand community to the event will bring a new dynamic to Content London.

The Global Branded Entertainment Awards are open to enter now by CLICKING HERE with the ceremony taking place on the evening of December 4 during Content London 2024.

You can find out more about Content London and register with a final 10% discount by CLICKING HERE. This rate ends on October 31.

