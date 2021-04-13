Jupiter, Bronco saddle up first-look deal

Please wait...
Sky Studios-owned New York prodco Jupiter Entertainment has signed a first-look coproduction deal with newly formed Bronco Productions, set up by actor and producer Oliver Hudson and his producing partner Josh Algra.

Under the agreement, Jupiter will have exclusive rights to Bronco’s complete slate of content, focusing on premium lifestyle and adventure formats within the documentary and unscripted limited series space.

The pair already has multiple series in development, including World’s Best Dad (working title), in which Hudson goes on a global quest to meet and celebrate the best fathers on Earth. These dads will push him to his limit to determine if he has what it takes to be a real-life ‘World’s Best Dad.’

Patrick Reardon, president of Jupiter Entertainment, said: “Oliver and Josh have an infectious mix of enthusiasm, heart and humour, which they infuse into their storytelling. We’re excited to align with Bronco and develop projects that capture this extraordinary energy.”

Hudson added: “I’ve always been fascinated with the human condition. Why people do the things they do? How did they get to where they are? The origin story! I’m excited to create content that, whatever the genre, digs a little deeper into those details, and I am grateful to be a part of the Jupiter family who is giving me that platform to explore my curiosity and what inspires me.”

