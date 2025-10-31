Julita Brutus takes over as MD of Fremantle Poland as Radzymiński steps down

European production group Fremantle’s MD for Poland, Piotr Radzymiński, has left the company after 25 years, with Julita Brutus promoted to succeed him.

Radzymiński has served as MD of Fremantle Poland since 2001, during which time he has been responsible for productions including Idol, Between Friends, Farmer Wants a Wife, Family Feud, Got Talent and Rhythm+Flow.

“After over 25 amazing years at Fremantle I have made the decision to step down from my role as MD, Fremantle Poland. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Fremantle Poland team for an incredible experience,” Radzymiński said.

“It has been an honour to lead such an amazing team and I am proud of the achievements we have made together. I wish the team and everyone at Fremantle continued success for the future.”

Brutus joined Fremantle Poland in 2015 as sales and acquisitions manager, before being promoted to head of sales and development in 2019. Under her leadership, Fremantle Poland has produced shows including Love Never Lies and the upcoming Love is Blind for Netflix.

As Fremantle Poland’s new MD, Brutus will report to Northern Europe CEO Georgette Schlick.

Schlick said: “I am thrilled to welcome Julita as the new MD of Fremantle Poland. With over 10 years at Fremantle, Julita has the knowledge and experience to take on this position, and I look forward to working more closely with her as we focus on further growth of Fremantle in Poland and broaden our portfolio.

“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to Piotr for all his hard work and achievements across his 25 year-plus tenure at Fremantle and I wish him all best for the future.”