Julie Chang joins ex-Blue Ant colleagues Attwood, Daniere at Serial Maven Studios

Toronto-based Serial Maven Studios, set up by Solange Attwood and Asha Daniere at the start of the year, has hired another former Blue Ant Media exec in Julie Chang.

Chang is joining the studio as chief operating officer and exec producer, having previously been exec VP of business strategy and coproductions at Blue Ant Media.

Chang joined Blue Ant in 2016, holding positions including exec VP of international coproductions. In her most recent role, she headed up all aspects of business operations for the company’s global media originals commissioning group across Canadian linear and global FAST channels.

She previously spent several years as an entertainment lawyer at Lewis Birnberg Hanet LLP and later served as senior VP of acquisitions and business affairs for Peace Point Rights, where she spent four years prior to joining Blue Ant Media.

Serial Maven Studios describes itself as a content business dedicated to exploring new models for the development, financing, production, distribution and monetisation of original unscripted intellectual properties.

Headquartered in Toronto, the business partners with talent and creative producers to access internationally focused co-financing, coproduction and commissioning opportunities.

In a joint statement, Serial Maven Studios CEO Attwood and president Daniere said: “Julie’s expertise in international coproductions and co-financing models is among the best in the unscripted industry. Her impressive track record and extensive network with best-in-class creative talent will continue to grow our global reach.”